onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

onsemi stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in onsemi by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

