Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $76.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

