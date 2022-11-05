Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $133.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.