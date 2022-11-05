Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,061,796 shares.The stock last traded at $15.17 and had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

