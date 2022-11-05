Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $28.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

