Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Paychex by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paychex by 82.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 101,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 15.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.76 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

