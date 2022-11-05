Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $27.57

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $28.77. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 3,415 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

