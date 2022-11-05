PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $73,810.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDC Energy alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after acquiring an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.