PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $70.21

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.21, but opened at $75.38. PDC Energy shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 1,853 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,980. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.