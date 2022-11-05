Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 11.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 118,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,151,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after acquiring an additional 489,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

