Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 11.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 118,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,151,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Peabody Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
