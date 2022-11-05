Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Sells $18,561.64 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $18,561.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $171,566.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $841.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

