PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 681.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,471 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

