Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $55.00 by UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

PFE opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

