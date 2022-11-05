PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,133,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 115,949 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

PG&E Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

PCG opened at $15.31 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

