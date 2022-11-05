PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) is one of 273 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PharmaCyte Biotech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -5.29% -5.25% PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors -4,127.32% -77.78% -34.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors 770 3707 10479 155 2.66

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 85.24%. Given PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PharmaCyte Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -$4.24 million -12.57 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors $745.63 million $141.52 million -0.10

PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech rivals beat PharmaCyte Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

