Phyllis Gotlib Sells 4,382 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $17,484.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,814.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Well Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.63 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. American Well’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in American Well by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $6,121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Well by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

