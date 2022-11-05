Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 140,283 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

