Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of DISH Network worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 62.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

