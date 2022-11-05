Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

LRCX opened at $419.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.93 and a 200-day moving average of $442.05.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

