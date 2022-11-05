Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,643 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 4.2 %

AVY stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

