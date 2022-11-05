Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21,552.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $408.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.84 and its 200-day moving average is $406.33. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.