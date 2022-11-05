Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.73 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CWM LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 51.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.