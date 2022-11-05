Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 31,652.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126,610 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,874,000 after purchasing an additional 530,065 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

