Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $12.34 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 395,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 945,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

