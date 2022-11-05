Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,297 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.