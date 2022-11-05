Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,694 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.50. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.77.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

