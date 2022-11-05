Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NiSource by 18.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

NiSource Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

