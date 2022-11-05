Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

