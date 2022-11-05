Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 163,267 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

