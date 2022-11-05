Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 172,726 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,726 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $84.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

