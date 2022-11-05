Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 30,774 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,774 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

