Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 43,415 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 43,415 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

