Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 8,804 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

