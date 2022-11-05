Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,967 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after buying an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 47.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 907,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,122,000 after buying an additional 292,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 388.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

