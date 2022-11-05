Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $210.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

