Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.