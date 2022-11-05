Planet Fitness, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. Guggenheim cut their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after buying an additional 136,191 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.