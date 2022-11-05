Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Popular by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Popular by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Popular by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

