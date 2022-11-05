Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Premier by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Premier by 49.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Premier by 14.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.