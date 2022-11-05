ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4,911.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

BATS EFAD opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

