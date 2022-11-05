ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 335,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,167,344 shares.The stock last traded at $42.04 and had previously closed at $43.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 66.8% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 385,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

