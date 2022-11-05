Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $55.95. Prothena shares last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 1,666 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $31,721.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,087 shares of company stock worth $9,207,327. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Prothena Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

