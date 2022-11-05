Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.63 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Proto Labs Price Performance
PRLB opened at $24.62 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $677.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.
Institutional Trading of Proto Labs
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
See Also
