Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.63 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $24.62 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $677.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.