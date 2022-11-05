Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.39 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

