Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

PRU stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

