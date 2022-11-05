Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

