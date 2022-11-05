PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $140.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $127.64.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,869 shares of company stock worth $17,028,670. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

