Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $95.45 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

