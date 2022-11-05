Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issued By DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

