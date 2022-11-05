Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for OneSpan Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 11.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OSPN opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

